Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
XENE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.99.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals
In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,378.84. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
