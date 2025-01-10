Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

