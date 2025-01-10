Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PBYI

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBYI. StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.10. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $106,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,029,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,143,473.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $29,726.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,951 shares in the company, valued at $343,195.65. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 144,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

