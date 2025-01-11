Alina (LON:ALNA) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Alina Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alina Company Profile

Alina Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and rental of properties in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Warminster, the United Kingdom.

