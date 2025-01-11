Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$1.01. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 773,200 shares changing hands.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$240.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
