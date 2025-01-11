Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.84). 116,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 75,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.84).

Alternative Income REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.29.

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.

