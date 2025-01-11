Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 50% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,242,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

