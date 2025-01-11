Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 522,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 970,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.61.

Artemis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper deposits. The company's principal projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

