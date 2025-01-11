AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) vs. Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and AudioEye”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $10.47 billion 1.05 $311.68 million $0.42 24.81 AudioEye $33.35 million 5.49 -$5.87 million ($0.27) -55.67

Risk and Volatility

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than AudioEye. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Full Truck Alliance and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 2 1 1 2.75 AudioEye 0 0 5 1 3.17

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 93.61%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 29.59% 9.02% 8.08% AudioEye -9.89% 34.49% 8.18%

Summary

AudioEye beats Full Truck Alliance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities, including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic auditing, human assisted technological remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services, Native Mobile App and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

