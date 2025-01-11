Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.95. 65,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 58,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,543 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,248,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 733,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 540,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 536,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

