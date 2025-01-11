Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.08 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 266.10 ($3.25). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 263.73 ($3.22), with a volume of 78,369,109 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292 ($3.57).

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BARC

Barclays Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

The company has a market cap of £37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.43.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.04), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($332,620.22). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £108,531.90 ($132,517.58). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.