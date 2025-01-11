Boot Barn Announces Preliminary Q3 Financial Results and Participation in 2025 ICR Conference

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) recently disclosed its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended December 28, 2024, in connection with its participation in the 2025 ICR Conference scheduled for January 13, 2025. The company unveiled certain financial figures and operational updates in the lead-up to the event.

The results, as outlined in the press release dated January 10, 2025, indicate notable progress for the company. In particular, there was a mention of a net benefit of $6.7 million related to the Chief Executive Officer transition, resulting from the relinquishment of unvested long-term equity incentive compensation and a reversal of the previous CEO’s cash incentive bonus expenses.

Boot Barn has, additionally, made strides in its financial performance, with a reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.43, exceeding previous projections. The company’s income from operations showcased growth, with positive figures surpassing guidance. These results are a reflection of the company’s operational efficiency and strategic financial planning over the quarter.

The company is scheduled to present a fireside chat at the 2025 ICR Conference on January 13, 2025, boosting investor and analyst engagement. The event will be webcast live and accessible at http://investor.bootbarn.com, providing stakeholders a deep dive into the company’s vision and performance metrics.

Boot Barn is poised for future growth through strategic initiatives, including plans to open 60 new stores in Fiscal 2025 and maintain a strong exclusive brands portfolio. The company’s commitment to new store expansion, robust same-store sales growth strategy, innovative omni-channel capabilities, and emphasis on merchandise margins are key components of its operational framework.

The company’s consistent financial growth and emphasis on exclusive brand penetration have magnified its standing in the market. Boot Barn’s trajectory reveals a focused approach towards sustainable sales growth and enhanced customer experience.

For more detailed financial statements and presentations from Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., interested parties can visit the company’s investor relations website at investor.bootbarn.com, providing an insightful roadmap of the company’s operational and financial achievements.

The Q3 fiscal results, although preliminary, underscore Boot Barn’s commitment to financial success and operational excellence, positioning the company as a leader in the retail sector.

It is crucial to note that all financial results mentioned are preliminary and subject to final quarter-end accounting adjustments as the company prepares to release its full Q3 results on January 30, 2025.

