Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.93 and last traded at C$5.08. Approximately 16,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 25,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45. The company has a market cap of C$120.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.40.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

