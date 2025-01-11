BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.79. BrightPath Early Learning shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares trading hands.

BrightPath Early Learning Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80.

BrightPath Early Learning Company Profile

BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.

