CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) versus Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Financial Analysis

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CannLabs and Celcuity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Celcuity 0 0 6 1 3.14

Volatility and Risk

Celcuity has a consensus target price of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 144.69%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than CannLabs.

CannLabs has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannLabs and Celcuity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A N/A -$63.78 million ($2.61) -4.57

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A -62.66% -39.78%

Summary

Celcuity beats CannLabs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment. Its drug candidate includes Gedatolisib, which selectively targets various class I isoforms of PI3K and mammalian target of rapamycin and focus on the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, advanced or metastatic breast cancer, and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. It had a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization rights to Gedatolisib. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

