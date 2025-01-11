Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.95 and traded as low as C$13.89. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 800 shares.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$518.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

