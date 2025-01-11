Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.25 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 88.77 ($1.08). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 91.30 ($1.11), with a volume of 3,873,057 shares traded.

Coats Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,808.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.25.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £142,500 ($173,992.67). Also, insider Steve Murray acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £33,250 ($40,598.29). Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coats Group

About Coats Group plc

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data, and the environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.