Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.25 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 88.77 ($1.08). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 91.30 ($1.11), with a volume of 3,873,057 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,808.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.25.
In other news, insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £142,500 ($173,992.67). Also, insider Steve Murray acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £33,250 ($40,598.29). Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
About Coats Group
About Coats Group plc
Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data, and the environment.
