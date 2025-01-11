Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.06. Daxor shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,403 shares traded.

Daxor Stock Up 3.1 %

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.