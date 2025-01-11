Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.87. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5,449,688 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 219,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

