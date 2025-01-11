Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.87. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5,449,688 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 219,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
