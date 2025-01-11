Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.35. 33,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 33,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
Entain Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- What is a support level?
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.