Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.35. 33,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 33,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Entain Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.