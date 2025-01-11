Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and traded as low as $47.62. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 4,010 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
