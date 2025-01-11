Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and traded as low as $47.62. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 4,010 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERFSF

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

About Eurofins Scientific

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.