Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Head-To-Head Review

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Prudential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential N/A N/A N/A Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential 0 1 1 1 3.00 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prudential and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential and Federal Life Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential $7.52 billion 2.59 $1.70 billion $2.02 7.26 Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.71 -$8.81 million N/A N/A

Prudential has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Volatility and Risk

Prudential has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prudential beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

