First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.25 and traded as high as $26.49. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 9,142 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 3.9 %

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $171.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

