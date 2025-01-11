GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.01. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

GigCapital4 Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000.

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

