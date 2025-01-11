GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Up 38.1% – Here’s What Happened

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shot up 38.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. 200,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 43,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.61.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

