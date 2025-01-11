Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.13 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.13 ($0.12). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89. The stock has a market cap of £49.42 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.46.

Grit is a leading, London-listed pan-African impact real estate investor and solutions provider. We invest in and actively manage a diverse portfolio of assets underpinned by mainly US dollar and Euro denominated long-term lease with high-quality multi-national tenants.

We leverage our deep African real estate insights and in-country expertise to offer unique real estate solutions in property development, asset and property management as well as selected co-investment opportunities for qualifying counterparties.

Through our family of partnerships, we find opportunities to drive positive social and environmental change that transcend buildings to the benefit all current stakeholders and generations to come.

