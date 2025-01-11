Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.15). 440,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 376,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.14).

Henderson European Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £581.98 million, a PE ratio of 516.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.75.

Henderson European Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Henderson European Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,764.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henderson European Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Marco Bianconi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £1,730 ($2,112.33). 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

