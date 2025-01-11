ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $157.00 and traded as high as $162.01. ICU Medical shares last traded at $160.99, with a volume of 133,187 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00.

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 972 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $153,682.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,400.07. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,973,261.12. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $4,941,832. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

