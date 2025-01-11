ImmuCell Announces Strong Preliminary Sales Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) recently disclosed its preliminary, unaudited sales figures for the fourth quarter and full year that ended on December 31, 2024. The company, headquartered in Portland, Maine, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing practical products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle.

For the three-month period concluding on December 31, 2024, ImmuCell reported total sales of $7.8 million compared to $5.1 million during the same period in 2023, marking a significant 52% increase. The yearly sales results also demonstrated notable growth, with total sales for 2024 amounting to $26.5 million in contrast to $17.5 million recorded in 2023, an increase of 52%.

ImmuCell successfully maintained an annualized production output of about 103% of its estimated full capacity of approximately $30 million per year during the last quarter of 2024. This enhanced output played a pivotal role in reducing the backlog of orders from around $9.4 million as of January 1, 2024, to approximately $4.4 million by January 1, 2025. The company attributes the current backlog to robust demand from distributors seeking to replenish buffer stocks and end-users placing early orders in anticipation of the upcoming peak calving season in the initial quarter.

Michael F. Brigham, the President and CEO of ImmuCell, stated, “We continue to work towards obtaining FDA approval to commercialize Re-Tain®.” He elaborated on the company’s progress in this regard, indicating that discussions with the FDA for an expedited review of their filing are ongoing.

In an effort to further deliberate on the unaudited financial performance for the quarter and year concluded on December 31, 2024, ImmuCell intends to conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET. Investors and interested parties can access the call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international).

ImmuCell’s purpose revolves around creating scientifically validated products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. More information about ImmuCell Corporation is available on their website, www.immucell.com, investors can also find relevant documents and presentations under the “Investors” tab.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary due to factors outlined in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ImmuCell does not commit to updating any forward-looking statement, whether as a consequence of new information or future developments.

Contact:

Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO

ImmuCell Corporation

Phone: (207) 878-2770

Email: [email protected]

