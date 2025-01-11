ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 168.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 168.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Approximately 61,345,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 11,133,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a PE ratio of -367.30 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.