ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 168.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 168.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Approximately 61,345,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 11,133,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a PE ratio of -367.30 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

