Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.82. 11,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 10,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 285,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.