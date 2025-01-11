Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.68 and traded as low as $64.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 40,360 shares.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

