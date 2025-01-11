iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and traded as low as $77.34. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $78.10, with a volume of 10,996 shares.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Materials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

