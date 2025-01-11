iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 1,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

