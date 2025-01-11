Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 12,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Latch Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

