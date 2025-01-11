Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. 10,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 4,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

