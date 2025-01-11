Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 731.58 ($8.93) and traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.52). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.16), with a volume of 31,199 shares.

Manchester & London Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 734.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 710.87. The company has a market capitalization of £304.76 million, a P/E ratio of 252.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daniel Wright purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £7,163.90 ($8,747.13). 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.