Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.25. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 549,423 shares.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

