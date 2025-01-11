MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.06 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.29). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.29), with a volume of 22,322 shares trading hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.09 million, a P/E ratio of 979.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.11.

Insider Activity at MIGO Opportunities Trust

In other MIGO Opportunities Trust news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £10,429.90 ($12,734.92). 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

