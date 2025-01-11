Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,880.88 ($108.44) and traded as high as GBX 9,120 ($111.36). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,120 ($111.36), with a volume of 564 shares trading hands.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,885.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,180.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £351 million, a P/E ratio of 1,234.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 250 ($3.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,544.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mountview Estates

About Mountview Estates

In other news, insider Andrew R. Williams purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($108.67) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,600.73). Company insiders own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

