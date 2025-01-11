Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.
Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.
