Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 66.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 818,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 184,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$95,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,000 shares of company stock worth $128,700. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

