Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Petrel Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.93.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

