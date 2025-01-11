Portsmouth Square Faces Termination Event on $97 Million Loan, Seeks Refinancing SolutionsWASHINGTON, D.C. – Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) confronted a significant challenge as of January 3, 2025, when the company became aware of a Notice of

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Portsmouth Square’s 8K filing here.
Portsmouth Square Company Profile
Portsmouth Square, Inc owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
