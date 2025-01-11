Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 5,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Satellogic Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
Satellogic Company Profile
Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.
