Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.94 ($6.59) and traded as low as GBX 531 ($6.48). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.54), with a volume of 291,816 shares.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £817.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,111.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.60.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is currently -7,058.82%.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile
Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.
