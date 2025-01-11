Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $17.61. Silicom shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 41,644 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicom Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.41% of Silicom worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

