Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and traded as high as $46.04. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 13,200 shares.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
