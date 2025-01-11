Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.
Sundance Energy Australia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
