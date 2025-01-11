Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.45 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.30). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 268.45 ($3.28), with a volume of 859,939 shares traded.

Temple Bar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of £764.66 million, a PE ratio of 920.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 268.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.03.

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is currently 3,448.28%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

